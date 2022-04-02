Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $388,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $260.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.99 and its 200-day moving average is $202.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

