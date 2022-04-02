Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 57 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $511.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.16 and its 200 day moving average is $480.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

