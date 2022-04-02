KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $80.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of PDCE opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $78.13.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $305,031.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

