Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB upgraded Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.10. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.41 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

