Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 138,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.42% of Kimball Electronics worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.