Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,411,500 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 4,252,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,528.8 days.

OTCMKTS:KCDMF opened at $1.35 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

