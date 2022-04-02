Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.63.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $125.03. 1,529,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

