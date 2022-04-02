Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

