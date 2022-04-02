Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.22 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

