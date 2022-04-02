Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $502.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

