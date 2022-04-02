Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

Shares of KNSL opened at $232.20 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average is $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

