Kleros Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Kleros has a market cap of $60.70 million and $996,876.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002354 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00222234 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

