Knights Group (LON:KGH) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 454.17 ($5.95).

LON:KGH opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 383.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($884,202.25).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

