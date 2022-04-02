Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($39.56) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.02% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SKB stock opened at €20.65 ($22.69) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.27. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €18.90 ($20.77) and a 1 year high of €32.65 ($35.88). The company has a market cap of $341.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Koenig & Bauer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.