Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Koovs (LON:KOOV)
