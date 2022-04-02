Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,850. Kroger has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

