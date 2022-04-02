Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.20.
OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.