Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 499,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,387. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

