Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Reaches Market Cap of $647.64 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $647.64 million and $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal Legacy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00109021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal Legacy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal Legacy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.