L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,540,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.17. The stock had a trading volume of 854,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

