Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.17. 623,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,981. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.85. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

