Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 402.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 60,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

