Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will post $8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.39. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $7.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $32.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.07 to $33.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $38.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.71 to $44.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.45. 1,208,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,268. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.