LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Short Interest Update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVCU remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. LAMF Global Ventures Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000.

