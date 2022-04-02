Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.29 ($10.67).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.02) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,464.36).

LON LAND traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 777 ($10.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,234,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,325. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 747.92. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.