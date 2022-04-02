Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Get Lantronix alerts:

LTRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 372,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,476. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.