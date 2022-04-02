Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.52. 4,559,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,150. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after acquiring an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

