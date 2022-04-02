Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 9,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $548,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Edwin Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $700,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $111,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.