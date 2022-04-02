LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $22.68 million and $52,040.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,064,948 coins and its circulating supply is 653,021,442 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

