Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.69

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.69 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.20). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,304,545 shares trading hands.

LTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 218 ($2.86).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

