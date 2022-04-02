Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

LEGN opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 158.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.