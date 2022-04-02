Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will report $8.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $34.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

