Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lennar were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 370.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lennar by 27.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 206,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $82.33 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.