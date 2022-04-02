Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 65.00 to 68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTC:LYSFY remained flat at $$18.11 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $18.60.

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Farming; Wildcatch; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweed; and other products.

