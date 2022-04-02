Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.78.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $144.19 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $87.06 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Life Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.