LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of LFST stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.15. 582,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

