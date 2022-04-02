Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $146,690.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $146,690.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00272140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001452 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

