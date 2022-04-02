Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 65,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,593. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $250.41 million, a PE ratio of -39.36, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limoneira by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Limoneira by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

