LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. 762,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

