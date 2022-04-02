Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LYG. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

