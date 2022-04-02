L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given New €385.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €395.00 ($434.07) to €385.00 ($423.08) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.31. 80,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.