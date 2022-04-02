Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

