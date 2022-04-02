LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.