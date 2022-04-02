LSV Asset Management Buys 13,600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $76,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $76.18 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

