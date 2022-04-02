LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $29,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $770.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

