LSV Asset Management Has $27.29 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.82% of Alliance Data Systems worth $27,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

