LSV Asset Management Has $36.79 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.78% of Portland General Electric worth $36,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,841,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 475,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.