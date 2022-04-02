LSV Asset Management Has $42.81 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,225,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $42,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

