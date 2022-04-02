LSV Asset Management Has $57.82 Million Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.84% of Trinseo worth $57,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

