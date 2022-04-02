LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.94% of Universal worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4,176.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UVV opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.